“Previous increases in infections, in different waves, have shown that the virus travels throughout the country“Were the words of Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at a press conference for journalists at the White House.

As he said, the number of infections and hospitalizations for covid-19 is increasing, for which he urged to take measures to contain the infections.

What alternatives did the expert offer? He asked to encourage the use of prevention strategies such as face masks in closed public places and increase access to tests to identify the virus and treatments to mitigate deaths in the areas most affected by cases and deaths from covid.

The expert also recommends greater access to virus identification tests.

Although this was a recommendation rather than a regulation, the states of the North American country that should abide by it would be those located in the Northeast and the American Midwest; since they are the areas of greatest risk for now, according to the government agency.

What about vaccination against covid-19?

Walensky recalled that many under the age of 50 have not yet received the vaccine booster: “There are still quite a few people who have not taken the third dose and we know that it is very important, especially against omicron“.

According to data from the CDC itself, 66.5% of the US population has completed the vaccination schedule, and only 46.4% of those vaccinated have received the booster.

There are many who have not applied the reinforcement of the vaccine against covid-19.

The expert emphasized the importance of these people being vaccinated with the booster so that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can approve the use of a fourth dose for this age group, something that is still not recommended except in cases risky.

Similarly, children under 6 years of age, who still cannot access vaccination in the United States, should be included in the immunization strategy soon, although he did not specify an exact date.

*With information from EFE.