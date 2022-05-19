The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. It has long been confirmed that a series for Disney + starring Echo, one of the secondary characters of hawk eye, was already in development. Thus, The first image of this production was recently shared, as well as a description of the show.

Threw out will present us once again Alaqua Cox, now in the leading roleas well as Chaske Spencer, recognized by Wild Indian and The English, Tantoo Cardinal, who you will recognize from productions such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Stumptown, Devery Jacobs, actress of Reservation Dogs and American Gods, Cody Lightning, actor of Hey, Viktor!, Graham Greene, of 1883 and Goliath fame, and Zahn McClarnon, who starred in Dark Winds and Reservation Dogs.

Along with this, the first official description of the series has been shared:

“Echo’s origin story revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must confront her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and come to terms with the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland, who is responsible for Navajo, and Catriona McKenzie, who directed Gunaikurnai. At the moment it is not clear if this series will be a prequel to his appearance in hawk eye, or if the story will take place after the adventures of Kate Bishop. Similarly, at the moment there is no mention of the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

Threw out will come to Disney+ at some point in 2023. On related topics, Ms. Marvel debuts a new trailer. Similarly, Marvel has obtained the rights to Stan Lee.

Editor’s Note:

Threw out it’s quite an interesting project, as it’s one that comes after the popularity of a new character. It will be interesting to see if this project somehow connects to the grand scheme of the MCU, or if it’s just an adventure that has nothing to do with the dangers that are approaching this universe.

Via: Marvel