BI: Russia has made hundreds of billions of dollars, while the West has lost trillions

Despite Western attempts to stifle the Russian economy and the ongoing special military operation, the Russian Federation has grown significantly richer over the past year, declared Business Insider (BI) columnist George Glover.

According to him, the Russians have improved their well-being in 2022 by hundreds of billions of dollars. “The US and Europe have lost trillions of dollars. Moscow has earned $600 billion in addition to its assets,” the author said.

Related materials:

The columnist pointed out that the United States had lost $5.9 trillion. If we consider the total losses of North America and Europe, then it will be about 10.9 trillion, he pointed out.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions imposed by Western countries are the price of freedom and the right to be independent. According to the President, anti-Russian sanctions would have been introduced in any case. He noted that the sanctions are also a price for the fact that Russia refuses to “dance to someone else’s tune, to sacrifice its national interests and traditional values.”