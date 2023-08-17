Social media platforms were abuzz with the objection of the suffering citizens, amid the heat wave that hit the region in general and Lebanon including, especially patients who need electrical devices.

It also stopped supplying Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut with electricity, on Wednesday evening, and is currently working on its own generators until it runs out of diesel, according to private sources who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”.

Likewise, stations pumping drinking water to most Lebanese regions have stopped.

The statements of the Minister of Works in the caretaker government, Ali Hamiyah, to local media, after the power outage:

“The alternative plan that we adopted on Wednesday evening is based on the use of generators, and it is an emergency plan, not a sustainable solution.”

“Those concerned must realize that the airport and the port of Beirut are red lines, and they must be provided with electricity immediately, under any circumstances.”

The cause of the crisis

The Electricité du Liban issued a statement justifying the cessation of the Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants to generate energy, noting that they supply public institutions, especially the airport and official bodies.

The institution had previously asked the Banque du Liban to transfer an amount of $10 million to the account of the operating company, Prime South, under the contract for the operation and maintenance of the two plants, according to the mechanism established by the bank, but this amount has not been paid to the operating company so far.

On Friday, the EDL received a letter from Prime South containing a warning to arrest the two plants and hand them over to the corporation, and the company extended this warning until Wednesday, when the aforementioned plants were finally suspended.

The Electricité du Liban added: “The amount has not been transferred to US dollars by the Banque du Liban to the Corporation’s account to date, even in part, which precludes the possibility of paying some liabilities in foreign currency, and thus negatively affects the safety of investment and the smooth functioning of the facility.”

And she continued: “In light of this deteriorating situation, the Electricity Corporation of Lebanon announced that this situation would lead to the interruption of the production capacity of the operating company, and thus the complete disconnection of the electrical network as a result and the lack of electric current supply to the subscribers, including the basic facilities in the country, without the efforts of the corporation reaching.” The intensive efforts I have exerted, especially during the past two weeks with the various stakeholders, to prevent this.

It is noteworthy that Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani are the only two thermal plants that are currently connected to the national electrical network in Lebanon, in light of the difficult exceptional circumstances prevailing in the country, as they believe in the limits of 550 megawatts of electrical energy.

“Lahab” weather

This crisis is accompanied by a high heat wave hitting the region and Lebanon, with which the humidity in Beirut reached 92 percent.

Statements by weather specialist Eli Khneisser to “Sky News Arabia”:

“It’s going to be very hot as of Thursday afternoon.”

“There is a severe heat wave that will hit Lebanon and Syria from the sea side, accompanied by a high humidity of 92 percent.”

“The weather turns stifling on the coast and mountains, but in the interior regions of the Bekaa Valley, the high temperature remains unchanged, between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius.”

Imminent danger to health

Commenting on the seriousness of power outages and the rationing of generator hours, the director of the Lebanese Jeitawi Hospital, cardiologist Naji Abi Rashed, told Sky News Arabia: