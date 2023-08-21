Ex-US spy Shaffer: confrontation between NATO and Russia will prove Putin right

The North Atlantic Alliance is in a lose-lose situation, where any of its actions will prove the rightness of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This point of view expressed former American intelligence officer Tony Shaffer in an interview with journalist Stephen Gardner.

According to him, a possible NATO attack on Russia will prove the Russian leader’s narrative. “They are trying to be more aggressive – they are proving Putin’s point, they are continuing to sponsor Ukraine – proving Putin’s point,” Shaffer said.

He noted that the only thing left for the alliance is to recognize the need to convince Kyiv to sit down at the negotiating table. Schaffer added that many countries support Russia in the conflict in Ukraine and in the proxy war with NATO. He explained this by the fact that the alliance is often treated as an aggressor who unleashes wars.

Earlier, the former commander of the army of the Netherlands, General Mart de Kruyf, said that there was a high probability of incidents between NATO and Russia in the Black Sea. According to him, now both sides are making high stakes.