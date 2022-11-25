Taste makers, talents, stars: they are all present at the World Cup in Qatar. Every day we put a player in the spotlight on the basis of a few numbers. Today: Harry Kane (29), who wants to shoot Wayne Rooney and Gary Lineker out of the English books.

Despite a 6-2 win over Iran, there were concerns with England in recent days. Because what about Harry Kane’s injury? The striker and captain went to the side against Iran fifteen minutes before the end with a painful ankle. In the run-up to the duel with the United States, all concerns were dispelled. The goalkeeper is fit in time and so he can hunt for the numbers of Wayne Rooney and Gary Lineker.





Numbers

51: With 51 goals for England, Harry Kane has already surpassed big names such as Bobby Charlton (49), Gary Lineker (48) and Michael Owen (40) in the all-time top scorers list. However, there is one more man above him: Wayne Rooney (53). The Tottenham Hotspur striker needs at least two goals this World Cup to write history.

6: Two goals are not enough for Harry Kane to become England’s all-time top scorer at a World Cup. Kane has so far scored six goals in a world championship, four less than Gary Lineker.

4: It is also high time for a World Cup goal for Harry Kane. The English captain is already standing four World Cup matches dry. He all scored his six goals in his first three games (against Tunisia, Panama and Colombia).

Program at the World Cup in Qatar today:

See also Energy | Many are now greedy for solar panels in the hope of profits, but sturdy equipment can also bring a nasty surprise Of course, today’s World Cup is dominated by the second group match of the Orange squad. What can the Dutch national team do after the victory over Senegal against Ecuador? Ecuador won the first game 2-0 against hosts Qatar, which will face Senegal today. Wales and Iran also play against each other in the England group. Wales drew the first game 1–1 against the United States. As said, Iran lost 6-2 to England. 11am: Wales – Iran (Group B)

14.00 hours: Qatar – Senegal (Group A)

5:00 PM: Netherlands – Ecuador (Group A)

8 p.m.: England – United States (Group B)

