The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, wanted to buy Twitter with the express intention of improving the social network as well as making it more independent in terms of freedom of expression, “even if there are fewer filters”. Now, many analysts fear that the social network to become “the law of the jungle” with the changes proposed by the new owner, who intends to put an end to bots and spam.

44,000 million dollars proposed to pay Musk for Twitter, before suspending, for now, the operation. The tycoon assures that he does not do it for money, that he does it for freedom of expression, to save democracy. Is this believable? Lifting any filter makes a social network a law of the jungle, a place where anything goes. Is this what we are heading for?

In this edition of En Primera Plana we focus on the control that internet giants exercise over the content published by users. To address this issue we talked with our guests:

– Angela Cubillos, expert lawyer in digital law.

– Elda Tomasini, expert journalist in digital communication.

– Adriana Seminario, expert in digital marketing, fashion journalist.