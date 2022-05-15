The big day arrived: the Billboard Music Awards 2022 are already a reality, and this Sunday, May 15, at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time), all music lovers will be able to follow MINUTE BY MINUTE all the incidents and events of this ceremony, in which the most popular singers and performers will take part. popular of the moment. The artists with the most wins over the years have been Drake, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Garth Brooks. Now, new interpreters seek to break these records.
Find out more key information about this award, such as the times in the world, the transmission channel in both Latin America and the United States, as well as the list of nominees for each category.
When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
The Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 15. The Weeknd is the artist who leads the list of nominations, with 17 of these in various categories. Likewise, he is followed by Doja Cat, who was included in 14 groups of the awards.
Billboard Music Awards 2022 schedule
The schedules to follow the Billboard awards this Sunday May 15 are the following:
- Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.
- Costa Rica and Guatemala: 6.00 p.m.
- Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina and Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16
Where to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards LIVE?
The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast exclusively by the NBC network, from its streaming platform live television. Another option is to follow the award ceremony through the TNT channel.
Where to see the Billboard Music Awards 2022 LIVE in Peru?
Peru and Latin America will have the opportunity to enjoy the highest musical awards at the list level through the TNT network, with dubbing into Spanish.
How to watch TNT LIVE?
TNT signals around the world are as follows:
- Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV (Peru): Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD)
- DirecTV (Peru): Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)
- TuVes HD (Chile): Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD)
- Entel TV HD (Chile): Channel 109 (HD)
- VTR (Chile): Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD)
- GTD Manquehue/Telsur (Chile): Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)
- Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)
- DirecTV (Colombia): Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV (Colombia): Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)
- Cablevision (Argentina): Channel 46 (Analog) and Channel 306 (Digital/HD)
- Movistar TV (Argentina): Channel 305 (HD)
- Cablevision Flow (Argentina): Channel 306 (HD)
- Claro TV (Argentina): Channel 309
- Sky (Mexico): Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD)
- Star TV (Mexico): channel 415
- Izzy (Mexico): Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)
- Megacable (Mexico): Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD)
- Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).
How to watch NBC LIVE?
Unless you are in the United States, the NBC.com streaming platform is not available. This means that you will have to use a VPN network, such as NordVPN or TunnelBear, to bypass geo-restrictions.
How to vote for my favorite at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
According to the information provided by the organization, people who wish to support their favorite artist should enter music world. Once inside, all the categories will be there, and there you can choose which singer to give your vote to.
Where will the 2022 Billboard Music Awards be held?
The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in Nevada (United States) is the space in charge of carrying out these awards. Since 1992, the Billboard Music Awards have honored albums, artists and singles from different genres for their creativity and talent in music.
Billboard Music Awards 2022 Nominees
best artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
new artist
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Shiesty Pooh
- The Kid LAROI
best male artist
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
best female artist
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Top duo/group
- bts
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- morgan wallen
- Taylor Swift
top hot 100 artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
The best streaming artists
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top selling artists
- Adele
- bts
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
top radio artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Global Billboard 200 Top Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Billboard Top World Artist
- bts
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
best tour
- Eagles – “Hotel california tour”
- Genesis – “The last domino? Tour”
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella – “Mega tour”
- Harry Styles – “Love On Tour”
- The Rolling Stones – “No filter tour”
Best R&B Artist
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Best Female R&B Artist
best latin artist
- bad bunny
- Farruko
- kali uchis
- Carol G
- Raww Alexander
Top Billboard 200 album
- Adele – ”30”
- Doja Cat – ”Planet her”
- Drake – ”Certified lover boy”
- Morgan Wallen – ”Dangerous: the double album”
- Olivia Rodrigo – ”SOUR”
Best R&B Album
- Doja Cat – ”Planet her”
- Givēon – ”When it’s all said and done… Take time”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – ”An evening with Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker – ”Still See It”
- The Weeknd – ”Dawn FM”
best latin album
- ”Vein Cutter” – Armed Link
- “Jose” – J Balvin
- Fearless – Kali Uchis
- ”KG0516” – Karol G
- ”Vice versa” – Rauw Alejandro
Hot 100 Top Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
top streaming song
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Glass Animals – “Heat waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
best selling song
- BTS – “Butter”
- BTS – “Permission to dance”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Walker Haye – “Fancy Like”
top radio song
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
best collaboration
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON – “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
Billboard global top 200 song
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
Global Billboard Top Song
- BTS – “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call me by your name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
Best R&B Song
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You right”
- Givēon – “Heartbreak anniversary”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon – “Peaches”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the door open”
- WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”
Best Dance/Electronic Song
- Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae – “You”
- Tiësto – “The business”
- Travis Scott & HVME – “Goosebumps”
