The big day arrived: the Billboard Music Awards 2022 are already a reality, and this Sunday, May 15, at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time), all music lovers will be able to follow MINUTE BY MINUTE all the incidents and events of this ceremony, in which the most popular singers and performers will take part. popular of the moment. The artists with the most wins over the years have been Drake, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Garth Brooks. Now, new interpreters seek to break these records.

Find out more key information about this award, such as the times in the world, the transmission channel in both Latin America and the United States, as well as the list of nominees for each category.

When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

Learn how to vote for your favorite artist and where to watch the Billboard Music Awards for FREE. Photo: Composite LR/AFP/Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 15. The Weeknd is the artist who leads the list of nominations, with 17 of these in various categories. Likewise, he is followed by Doja Cat, who was included in 14 groups of the awards.

Billboard Music Awards 2022 schedule

The schedules to follow the Billboard awards this Sunday May 15 are the following:

Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.

Costa Rica and Guatemala: 6.00 p.m.

Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina and Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16

Where to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards LIVE?

The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast exclusively by the NBC network, from its streaming platform live television. Another option is to follow the award ceremony through the TNT channel.

Where to see the Billboard Music Awards 2022 LIVE in Peru?

Peru and Latin America will have the opportunity to enjoy the highest musical awards at the list level through the TNT network, with dubbing into Spanish.

How to watch TNT LIVE?

TNT signals around the world are as follows:

Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV (Peru) : Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD)

DirecTV (Peru) : Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

TuVes HD (Chile): Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD)

Entel TV HD (Chile): Channel 109 (HD)

VTR (Chile): Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD)

GTD Manquehue/Telsur (Chile) : Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)

Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

DirecTV (Colombia): Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV (Colombia): Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Cablevision (Argentina) : Channel 46 (Analog) and Channel 306 (Digital/HD)

Movistar TV (Argentina) : Channel 305 (HD)

Cablevision Flow (Argentina) : Channel 306 (HD)

Claro TV (Argentina) : Channel 309

Sky (Mexico) : Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD)

Star TV (Mexico): channel 415

Izzy (Mexico): Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)

Megacable (Mexico): Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD)

Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).

How to watch NBC LIVE?

Unless you are in the United States, the NBC.com streaming platform is not available. This means that you will have to use a VPN network, such as NordVPN or TunnelBear, to bypass geo-restrictions.

How to vote for my favorite at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

According to the information provided by the organization, people who wish to support their favorite artist should enter music world. Once inside, all the categories will be there, and there you can choose which singer to give your vote to.

Where will the 2022 Billboard Music Awards be held?

BBMAs 2022: how many awards could BTS win in this edition of the gala? Photo: COWAY/Billboard

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in Nevada (United States) is the space in charge of carrying out these awards. Since 1992, the Billboard Music Awards have honored albums, artists and singles from different genres for their creativity and talent in music.

Billboard Music Awards 2022 Nominees

best artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

new artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Shiesty Pooh

The Kid LAROI

best male artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

best female artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top duo/group

bts

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

morgan wallen

Taylor Swift

top hot 100 artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

The best streaming artists

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top selling artists

Adele

bts

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

top radio artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Global Billboard 200 Top Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Billboard Top World Artist

bts

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

best tour

Eagles – “Hotel california tour”

Genesis – “The last domino? Tour”

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella – “Mega tour”

Harry Styles – “Love On Tour”

The Rolling Stones – “No filter tour”

Best R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

best latin artist

bad bunny

Farruko

kali uchis

Carol G

Raww Alexander

Top Billboard 200 album

Adele – ”30”

Doja Cat – ”Planet her”

Drake – ”Certified lover boy”

Morgan Wallen – ”Dangerous: the double album”

Olivia Rodrigo – ”SOUR”

Best R&B Album

Doja Cat – ”Planet her”

Givēon – ”When it’s all said and done… Take time”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – ”An evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker – ”Still See It”

The Weeknd – ”Dawn FM”

best latin album

”Vein Cutter” – Armed Link

“Jose” – J Balvin

Fearless – Kali Uchis

”KG0516” – Karol G

”Vice versa” – Rauw Alejandro

Hot 100 Top Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

top streaming song

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Glass Animals – “Heat waves”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

best selling song

BTS – “Butter”

BTS – “Permission to dance”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Walker Haye – “Fancy Like”

top radio song

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

best collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON – “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

Billboard global top 200 song

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

Global Billboard Top Song

BTS – “Butter”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call me by your name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

Best R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You right”

Givēon – “Heartbreak anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon – “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the door open”

WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

Best Dance/Electronic Song