In the second hideout of Messina Denaro found jewels and empty boxes

A secret room full of jewels, but also of empty boxes: this is what was found by the agents of the financial police and the carabinieri, together with the deputy prosecutor Paolo Guido, in the second hideout of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro identified yesterday, Wednesday 18 January , also in Campobello di Mazara, in the Trapani area, a few meters from the first hiding place discovered shortly after the arrest of the former fugitive.

The bunker was located in an apartment on the ground floor in via Maggiore Toselli 34. Behind a wardrobe with a sliding bottom was an armored door which hid a room measuring three by two metres.

Here, the investigators found necklaces, bracelets, precious stones and silver trays, but also several empty boxes: the suspicion is that they contained the boss’s documents which were made to disappear before the search.

The apartment belongs to Enrico Risalvato, accused in the past but then acquitted of the charge of mafia association. His brother Giovanni, an entrepreneur, was instead sentenced to 14 years and is currently free after serving his sentence.

“In there is all my family’s stuff” Enrico Risalvato declared to the carabinieri as they searched his home: his version, however, does not convince the investigators.