Tepetongo, Zacatecas.- On the afternoon of Monday, January 16, National Guard personnel (NG) he found two vehicles and a skeleton human in the community of El Cuidadoin the municipality of Tepetongo.

After review the evidencethe expert staff confirmed that it was about vehicle in which they were traveling, Viviana, Irma Paola, Daniela and Melesio, the 4 young people from colotlan missing almost a month ago.

The skeleton found in the vehicle is known to be that of a man from among 20 and 35 years of age of whom, however, there is no information on his identity.

On Tuesday, January 17, research staff and expert with the support of the federal forces, carried out search field in the area where the vehicle was foundor with the purpose of gathering more data or indications that lead to the location of the victims.

It was in the Ranch Mountain of the old damcommunity of The carein Tepetongo, that a clandestine grave was located, locating different indications that were collected, which are already under study in the different expert areas for their determination.

The preliminary analysis of forensic anthropology, shows that it could be at least 4 different victims, 3 female and 1 male; for the moment they continue as unidentified; since it will be necessary to carry out a confrontation of profiles