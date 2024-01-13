In Dagestan, electricians asked miners to turn off farms due to severe cold

In Dagestan, electricians asked miners to turn off their farms due to severe cold and the resulting overloads in the networks, this was stated by the branch of the Rosseti North Caucasus company in Telegram-channel.

In the Russian region, owners of mining farms were asked to think about their loved ones and neighbors and turn off the equipment so as not to provoke technological violations.

“Based on the dynamics of network load, which increases sharply in short periods of time, we can conclude that the load is caused precisely by mining farms,” the branch emphasized, clarifying that a particularly difficult situation is developing in several microdistricts of Makhachkala.

It was previously reported that a miner from Sakhalin illegally connected to the networks and stole electricity worth 22 million rubles from December 2021 to May 2022. The man was arrested.