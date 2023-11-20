Self-employed people are being offered permission to trade goods not produced by themselves on marketplaces. Such a bill will be submitted to the State Duma on November 21 by the LDPR faction, Izvestia found out.

“The bill proposes to make an amendment providing for the expansion of the list of types of activities for persons who have switched to a special tax regime and permission to put up for sale goods not of their own production on trading platforms. In the context of external restrictions, the proposed change will help provide the domestic market with in-demand goods and will stabilize prices for them,” says the document, which Izvestia has.

One of the authors of the bill, State Duma deputy Vladimir Sipyagin, explained that the law currently prohibits self-employed people from trading goods not of their own production on marketplaces. He also recalled that there are more than 8 million self-employed people in the country.

According to him, the resale of goods from foreign trading platforms is a fairly large segment in the share of Russian small businesses. At the same time, the self-employed are deprived of the opportunity to engage in such entrepreneurship, although this would contribute to expanding the range and fine-tuning the offer on marketplaces, the politician believes.

This opinion is shared by the head of Synergy Corporation Vadim Lobov.

“Now the demand in our society for opening a small business is very high. We record this by the influx of people interested in our educational sites. And many, of course, would like to start with self-employment as the simplest tax form. So the idea of ​​expanding their capabilities and giving them the right to engage in resale sounds at least interesting,” he said.

In his opinion, buying small wholesale on a foreign marketplace and selling individually on our domestic market through domestic electronic platforms is one of the most obvious and simple business models.

“In addition, many already resell foreign goods through free classifieds sites or on social networks, without having any legal status at all, which, of course, is wrong. And liberalization of the law would allow them to legalize themselves as self-employed,” says Lobov.

Earlier, on September 25, State Duma deputies introduced a bill regulating relations with counterparties of large online trading platforms. As noted in the explanatory note, the proposed draft introduces definitions of digital platforms (marketplaces) and participants in relations with them – suppliers and owners of order pick-up points, and also establishes the specifics of changing and terminating the contract, taking into account the specifics of e-commerce. In addition, it introduces additional guarantees for the protection of consumer rights.