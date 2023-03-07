The president of the Murcian Association of Family Business calls for “much more direct connections with the capital, which include more services.” He shows hope that it will be a reality sooner rather than later: “Let’s hope it doesn’t take so long to achieve it.”

He does not hesitate to affirm that the frequencies “have to be much more useful for any citizen who has to travel from Murcia to Madrid. For that, more schedules have to be added. He maintains that “in the Region we deserve an AVE train that is absolutely profitable and useful for the whole of Murcian society.”

“Why do you have to take a detour to Orihuela to get to Madrid?”

Félix Clemente has been traveling to Madrid, to the Ministry of Defense, once a month for years. Before he used the Talgo to get around, and he considers that with high speed «the situation regarding travel time has hardly changed. Half of the journeys exceed three hours by making several stops in the Valencian Community.

It calls for more frequencies that allow time ease for users and that at least one be direct to reduce travel time between Murcia and the capital of Spain. “Why do you have to take a detour to Orihuela to get to Madrid?” he asks. He does not hesitate to describe the state of the Region’s rail connections as “horrible”.