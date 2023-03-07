“Voenkors RV”: the Russian military pushed through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south of Maryinka and stormed Pobeda

Russian armored groups and assault infantry have pushed through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) south of the regional center of Maryinka and are storming the village of Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

It is reported that the Russian military broke into the outskirts of the village and stormed the first buildings. In the event of the fall of the Victory, the defense of the Ukrainian army south of Maryinka will begin to “crumble”.

In Marinka itself, Russian troops are fighting their way forward, advancing along Kashtanova Street and conducting positional battles in other areas.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of successful offensive actions, the Russian military made significant progress in the Maryinka direction, jeopardizing the defense of Ukrainian units on the southwestern outskirts of Maryinka in the DPR.