The former prime minister called Israel’s president about 20 minutes before the deadline to inform him that he had reached a deal. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Mario Guzmán

Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday night (21) that he managed to form a government and will return to power after about a year and a half away.

In the country’s fifth election in less than four years, Netanyahu’s coalition won 64 out of 120 seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in November.

However, the former prime minister, who had received the mission of forming a government from President Isaac Herzog, had difficulties in negotiations with his right-wing and ultra-Orthodox allies, to the point that, according to the Times of Israel, the Otzma Yehudit party said a hour before the deadline (midnight local time, 19:00 GMT) that an agreement with Likud, Netanyahu’s party, was not yet “clear”.

Finally, around 20 minutes before midnight, Netanyahu telephoned Herzog to inform him that the government had been formed. The former prime minister confirmed the information later on Twitter with the message: “I got it”.