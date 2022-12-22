Contrary to most of the world, since the pandemic broke out, the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, is proud of the health policy adopted by the Asian giant. Strong circulation restrictions, massive and mandatory (sometimes forced) testing, closed borders. “Three years without freedom”, as some posters of Chinese demonstrators in the protests that gained strength in the country since last month said.

Faced with pressure, despite the regime’s attempt to stifle the demonstrations and control the dissemination of the extent of popular dissatisfaction, Xi Jinping not only reduced the rigor of the measures, but also decided to ask local media outlets to no longer use the term Covid Policy Zero, which until then he used as propaganda. Since December 7, the strategy that Xi has been defending for nearly three years has been abandoned.

With the omicron variant circulating in a new wave, the first results of the change in the discourse on Covid-19 are evident. A survey published last Thursday (15) by The Beijinger magazine with 3,000 expatriates in the capital Beijing indicates that 9% of them had Covid-19 before December, 58% this month and that only 33% did not test positive. Among those infected, 30% had only mild symptoms, 52% moderate and 14% severe or very severe.

The number of people in intensive care increased by 37% between December 12 and 15, according to the newspaper Le Monde. Last Friday (16), some crematories in Beijing said that employees worked 24 hours a day, without rest, to meet the demand. This Wednesday (21), the Reuters agency reported the presence of dozens of hearses forming queues at a crematorium also in the capital.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), however, the withdrawal of measures is not what aggravates the situation in the country.

“The explosion in the number of Covid-19 cases in China is not linked to the easing of the Covid Zero policy. It started much earlier,” noted Michael Ryan, head of the WHO health emergencies programme, last week.

International medical authorities point out that one of the biggest aggravating factors is the low vaccination rate of the elderly population, who are more susceptible to developing severe forms of the disease.

In addition, China resists foreign vaccines and relies on domestically produced vaccines, which are not as effective against omicron.

Xi Jinping’s Expensive Trophy

On October 16, Xi sealed his post in the Chinese dictatorship, changing rules, removing the maximum age allowed to hold the presidency and guaranteeing he will be the country’s number 1 indefinitely. At the Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), in addition to remaining in China’s highest office, he highlighted his policy to combat the coronavirus.

“We have maintained the dynamic policy of Covid Zero and waged a people’s global war against the epidemic, so that our people’s lives and health have been protected to the fullest,” Xi said during the event.

A speech that refers to another speech by the dictator, in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, when he was already demonstrating his opposition to the way in which the West would fight the coronavirus.

“Covid-19 is a great test of the governance capacity of countries,” said Xi Jinping by video before the United Nations General Assembly.

Since then, at the price of taking away the population’s freedom, China has released data on the spread of the disease and deaths with much lower percentages than those presented by Western countries, but, naturally, viewed with skepticism around the world.

It was expensive. The slowdown in the country’s economy, largely related to the restrictive measures of the Chinese health policy, was one of the factors that drove part of the population to protest against Covid Zero.

Now, the population is not only exposed to the virus – as it could have been, little by little, months ago – but also faces an economy much more damaged than if Xi had not chosen this path.

The Chinese population, which since the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989 has not organized itself in such a broad and unified way to demonstrate against the dictatorial regime, will increasingly face the consequences of Covid Zero. And Xi Jinping, at the very least, will face greater opposition.