In the new year, Russians will again face a shortage of passenger cars. This was announced on Friday, January 7, by the agency. “Prime” with reference to specialists from leasing companies.

This deficit began back in 2020 due to a shortage of electronic components; in 2021, they could not overcome it. The participants in the car market are not expecting a rapid improvement in the situation in 2022 either. In their opinion, problems will persist for at least the first half of the year.

“There are currently several forecasts for light vehicle sales in 2022. The expected shortage of cars will remain until the middle of the year. It should be noted that, despite the current situation, the share of leasing in sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles is growing, ”said Olga Kirillova, Director of the Corporate Business Department of Sberbank Leasing JSC.

Lilia Markova, General Director of Gazprombank Automotive Leasing, is confident that the first half of 2022 will be worse for the car market in January-June 2021. “However, by the end of 2022, the market may be equal to the current one as the problems with the supply of cars are resolved. Although the manufacturers we interviewed have not yet commented on the production volumes of the next year, the restoration of the balance of supply and demand is expected by the first quarter of 2023, ”she stressed.

