To 16 years in prison in a strict regime colony, the Mytishchi city sentenced a member of the neo-Nazi group Maxim Aristarkhov, who was involved in the resonant brutal murder of two people, residents of Dagestan and Tajikistan in April 2007, informs Prosecutor’s Office of the Moscow Region.

“He was found guilty of committing a crime under paragraphs “a”, “e”, “g”, “l” of part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“The murder of two persons committed by an organized group with particular cruelty, motivated by national hatred and enmity “),” the agency said.

The investigation and the court established that a member of the neo-Nazi group Aristarkhov found and prepared a place in the Mytishchi forest park of the Losiny Ostrov National Park to commit the murder. He filmed the process of execution with extreme cruelty of two residents of Dagestan and Tajikistan and posted the recording online. It caused a wide resonance.

“A pre-trial agreement on cooperation was concluded with Aristarkhov, in connection with which the criminal case against him was separated into a separate proceeding. (…) Earlier, one of the accomplices in the crime was sentenced to a long term of imprisonment,” the report says.

Earlier it was reported about the sentence to life imprisonment of two members of the Dagestan organized crime group operating in Moscow.