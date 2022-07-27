Home page World

On July 24, the Chinese space program launched the Long March 5B rocket. Parts of it could crash to the ground.

In July, China celebrated the launch of the Long March 5B rocket. Parts of the missile have been in space ever since – and could head for earth at any time.

Hainan – It is 53.6 meters long and weighs over 800 kilograms: The “Long March 5B rocket” successfully started its journey into space on July 24th. As planned, after a 13-hour flight, she docked with the Chinese space station Tiangong. The new solar laboratory for the station was also on board.

Despite the joy at the successful mission, the researchers feared even before the rocket was launched that its enormous size could cause debris to detach and remain in the atmosphere. That’s exactly how this scenario ended up happening. As t3n.de reported, the rocket dropped its first stage, which weighed around 23 tons, in orbit. This could re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere at any time. When exactly that will be the case and how exactly the trajectory of the space debris will be is difficult to say.

Missile debris could hit the ground – not the first problem with missiles from China

Although the risk of debris from the rocket hitting houses or even people is low, it cannot be completely ruled out, reports t3n.de. Bill Nelson, administrator at NASA, therefore criticizes China for its actions. China “cannot manage to establish responsible standards for the rubble,” the expert told the Washington Post. China, meanwhile, is not aware of any guilt and rejects any criticism. Elon Musk is also active in space travel with his company SpaceX. Musk sent a Tesla Roadster into space four years ago for fun.

It is not the first time that China has had to answer for uncontrolled debris. After a rocket launch in 2021, part of it rained into the Indian Ocean, where fortunately no one was injured. In an earlier incident in 2020, people in the African state of Côte d’Ivoire narrowly escaped the falling debris, only several houses were damaged.

Debris from a Chinese rocket crashed into the moon in March

Another incident occurred in March 2022. However, fragments of a rocket stage crashed onto the moon instead of onto the earth. China was also sharply criticized for this. Elon Musk was also criticized because his rocket threatened to hit the moon.

It is questionable whether China will change anything in its approach and the design of the missiles. In October 2022, the third module called “Mengtian” is scheduled to launch to the Chinese space station.