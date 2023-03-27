The Ministry of the Environment, Sustainable Development and Territorial Planning in coordination with the Puebla state governmentreported the setting strategies to combat the recent heat wave and drought present in the entity.

Silting of jagüeyes; consolidate public investment in the State Fire Management Center to detect accidents early, train brigades; strengthen the relationship with federal authorities and municipalities; execute a vigorous reforestation plan and increase environmental education, are the Actions That will implement for fight the heat wave.

The period from 2019 to 2022 corresponded as the hotter of in the history of Puebla, In addition to the fact that the rains decreased by 60 percent in relation to previous years, authorities from the dependencies reported.

“According to Climate Report of the State of Puebla Of the 217 municipalities that make up the entity, 73 are in moderate drought, besides; Ahuazotepec, Honey, Ixtacamaxtitlán and Libres are in the severe category; while Chignahuapan was declared in extreme drought“said Beatriz Manrique, secretary of Environment, Sustainable Development and Land Management.

Tlachichuca, Tepatlaxco, Zacatlán, Chignautla and San Nicolás de los Ranchos are the municipalities with the highest number of fires; while the localities with the greatest number of damaged hectares were Tetela de Ocampo and Atzitzintla, Tlachichuca and Zacatlán, until March 23.