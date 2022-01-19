Dagnoni, president of the Federciclismo: “We are defining the dates with the world federation”. In Milan the place would be the Palazzo delle Scintille, the current vaccination hub; alternatively the Brescia velodrome. Thursday meeting with the Municipality of Montichiari, the Lombardy Region and the Undersecretary for Sport, Vezzali: we talk about the project for the Cycling Academy in Montichiari with the possible use of funds from the Pnrr
It is the golden era of Italian track cycling. In 2016 the Olympic title of Elia Viviani in the Omnium; in 2021, in Tokyo, the extraordinary gold of the team pursuit quartet with Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Simone Consonni and Jonathan Milan, who had been missing since 1961. And then there are two other good news for all fans.
