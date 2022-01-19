This morning the presentation of the Ibiza sports calendar for 2022 took place. The journalists Mónica Martínez and Gaspar Díez have been in charge of conducting the event, held during the first day of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR). The event was attended by renowned athletes such as Sara Pérez, triathlete and current Challenge Family World Champion, Óscar Pereiro, winner of the 2006 Tour de France, and Tamara Sanfabio, Spanish Marathon champion in 2006.

Dani Mateo and Marc Tur, Olympic athletes and ambassadors of the events that will be held throughout 2022, have also attended. Vicent Marí, President of the Consell d’Eivissa, and Salvador Losa, Conseller de Deportes. The event consisted of the presentation of the eight events that the island will host throughout the year:

-Salt Route, from April 14 to 16.

-Vuelta a Ibiza BTT, from April 15 to 17.

-Ibiza Marathon, April 9.

-Ibiza Half Marathon, on May 1.

-Cycling tour of Ibiza, from October 8 to 9.

-Ibiza Trail Marathon, on October 16.

-Ibiza Half Triathlon, on October 23.

3 Days of Trail, from December 2 to 4. Despite the insistence of the pandemic, which already in 2021 failed to stop the island’s sporting life, Ibiza is positioned once again as a key place for sport. “We want to show that Ibiza is sport. We want people to enjoy Ibiza through the experience of a sporting event”, said the Minister of Sports, Salvador Losa, who added that “these eight tests have nothing to envy to those that are made at a national and international level”.

In addition, Ibiza stands out for its excellent connections with the rest of Europe, so, as the President of the Consell d’Eivissa has stated, “there is no excuse not to enjoy the events organized on the island”.The athletes haven’t skimped on praise for the island either: “I’m really looking forward to making my debut, because both colleagues and fans have spoken wonderful things to me both on a sporting level and on a tourist level”, commented Sara Pérez, after mentioning that she had never before visited the island. For his part, Óscar Pereiro has highlighted the warm welcome that the residents of Ibiza gave him during the cycling tour three years ago and has not hesitated to state that “the Ibiza BTT tour is a historic event, a pioneer in Spain. Ibiza is the return of returns”.