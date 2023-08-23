As of July 2023, they estimated that there were 248,901 irregular migrants who had crossed through the dangerous Darién jungle, according to data from the Panamanian government.

Among the abundant flow that has occurred in the area this year, already exceeding the figures for 2022, a story was known that outraged people.

Media reported that, In the middle of the Darien, a migrant had found a woman who had apparently been abandoned there by her sonin addition to presenting a broken leg.

This was announced by the user on Facebook, who wrote: “I went through the jungle, and today I am in Costa Rica. I found this Cuban lady, her son abandoned her, she is one day from Las Piraguas. We can make the message go viral.”

In the video, the woman identifies herself as Marta León, who was making a journey from Ecuador to the United States, seeking to migrate. She pointed out that she had been abandoned in the jungle for six days by her son, Lázaro.

Given this, another Facebook user, named Yudith Rejas León, who would be Marta’s daughter, asked for help to recover her mother: “Help me, I beg you. If you know someone who is going through the jungle or is in Panama. Help me get mommy back,” she wrote.

Similarly, it was possible to identify Marta León is of Cuban origin, born in Havana. Her daughter lives in Brazilin Curitiba, according to the newspaper cybercuba.

After spending six days in the jungle, the woman was dehydrated. “My mom is alive, she is not dead, as my brother had told me. He had told me that she had fallen down a ravine, that she had hit her head and that he had buried her. on the 15th at night”, Marta’s daughter commented through a video.

She also recounted that when the Cuban citizen broke her leg, her son assured her that he would go get help, but he never came back to help her: “She thought he was going to come back and he never came back, he left her abandoned,” he added.

Marta is already in a medical center, receiving care. The daughter also assured that she is asking Brazil to give her a humanitarian visa to be able to be close to her mother and accompany her during her recovery.

