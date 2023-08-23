Spending too much time in front of a screen can cause developmental delays in children: new study

Spending a lot of time in front of smartphone and television screens as a child could lead to developmental delays. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association of Pediatrics (JAMA). According to the research, conducted in Japan on a sample of 7,097 children, within two years of age for children who have spent up to four hours a day in front of the screen of a smartphone, television or tablet, the probability of having delays in communication and in “problem solving” it is three times higher.

For children who spent four or more hours a day on devices, the likelihood is 5.78 times higher. These children are also 1.74 times more likely to have underdeveloped fine motor skills and twice as likely to be underdeveloped in their personal and social skills.

By the age of four, children most exposed to device screens experienced delays in the development of communication skills, motor skills, problem solving skills, and personal and social personal skills.

The data showed that only 4% of the children studied spent more than four hours a day in front of a screen, while 18% spent between two and four hours in front of the screen. However, the majority of parents claimed that their child had spent less than two hours in front of electronic devices.