The spotlight of the Colombian women’s under-20 team is generally on Linda Caicedo, the team’s great figure. And, to a lesser extent, on Gabriela Rodríguez, who carried the team on her shoulders at the South American Championship in this category: there’s a reason she wears the number 10 jersey.

However, two players who have come off the bench have helped a lot to unlock two very tough matches and lead Carlos Paniagua’s team to first place in Group A of the World Cup, that they hope to maintain with a draw or a win against Mexico: it is about Maithe Lopez and Yesica Munoz. This Friday, the coach will be in Medellin, the venue for the team’s last match in the group stage of the tournament.

The first did not start the World Cup as a starter. That position was Karla Viancha, but an injury took her out of the tournament and the player, barely 17 years old, a star of the Santander team, provided imbalance to help break the barrier in the game against Australia. Maithé is also beginning to make her way in the women’s league, where she debuted in the last match of the regular phase with Real Santander. And she did so with a goal against Deportivo Pereira.

Maithe Lopez Photo:Carlos Ortega. Efe Share

Yesica Muñoz already has a world runner-up position under her belt

Muñoz is also very young (he was born on April 27, 2005 in Villavicencio), but he has much more experience than López. Starting with the local tournament, where he has already played four seasons, 41 games and scored 5 goals, with Medellín and Nacional (both, in the middle of the agreement for the League with Formas Íntimas) and, this season, with Llaneros.

Muñoz was also part of the team that was runner-up in the U-17 World Cup two years ago in India, a tournament in which he scored a goal against Tanzania. In this tournament, he has already stood out for his mobility and aerial play. And as a substitute, he scored the winning goal against Cameroon.

Yesica Munoz Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

“I am happy, with a lot of attitude. We are doing this for the families, for Colombia, because we know that we have worked very hard to celebrate, just as we celebrate with the country’s jersey,” said Yésica after Tuesday’s victory.

Linda herself recognises the contribution of all her teammates: “We have a good foothold in the midfield and in all areas of the pitch, Gaby and I come together and we know what we can do, and Yésica, who comes on and gives us an impressive second wind, stays there and makes us all celebrate,” said the Real Madrid player, who knows that she is well complemented in the dream of winning the world title.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

