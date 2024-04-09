According to Matthew Karch, the CEO of Saber Interactive, i video games sold for 70 dollars (80 euros in our beaches) they will disappear from the market in the future, or rather “they will end up like the dodo” (an extinct bird, ed.), to make room for productions in which the developers will try to keep development costs lowconsequently also lowering the final price for the user.

In an interview with IGN, Karch explained that Saber Interactive, which recently split from Embracer Group, is in a rare position in the market, halfway between low-budget indie development and what he characterized as “middle market”, i.e. productions with costs far from triple A and sold at a lower price. The company boss cited Helldivers 2 as a perfect example of a “middle market” title (it sells for 39.99 euros, ed.) that is doing “well, very well”.

“I think as games get more expensive to make, $70 titles will go the way of the dodo,” Karch said. “Simply I don't think it's sustainable…you remember the hype for Cyberpunk, which I think performed reasonably well, but when expectations are so high and so much money is invested in a single game, it's extremely risky for a company. What happens if it fails?”.

“I think the market will move towards a development process that will not necessarily be of lower quality, but will focus on looking for ways to reduce costs.”