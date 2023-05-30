Yesterday, in a totally arbitrary manner and in the absence of a provision from the Judicial Authorities, access to the fields and changing rooms of the Calcio Totti Soccer School was closed and prevented. The same manager of the Longarina plant would have done so, with the result of leaving the children who arrived on site for training outside the structure, returning home disappointed and with the bag intact.

And so, in the dispute between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, the children of the Football School lose out. The most talked about separation of recent times, after various lawsuits related to the mega villa and the case of Rolex and handbags, moves to the Longarina sports center. The Totti Soccer School, named after the former Roma captain, has been at the center of an intense media and judicial storm for months, and everything revolves around a simple point: whose is it? The court has actually spoken. But the dispute continues and the many children who attend the Center every day have paid the price. And, in front of the locked gates, the carabinieri also arrived, called by the furious parents.

At the beginning of the month, the Court of Rome had expressed itself in favor of Pupone. The first victory of the separation, in reality, was his. The former Roma captain has had the go-ahead to (again) take possession of the Longarina sports center, which has been managed for years now (although now without his consent) by his ex-wife’s family.

But something went wrong. Among the parents enraged by the notice that arrived on the chat with few explanations on the matter, the only certainty is that a clash is underway in that facility between the Totti and Blasi families, who had to see the latter outside the facility as early as 13 April.

The desperate parents of a situation that could only be unblocked after a long period, have decided to call the police. And now everyone is waiting for the implications of yet another chapter of an infinite separation.