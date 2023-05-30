The Vegas Golden Knights are in the finals of the Stanley Cup. The NHL team from Las Vegas got the necessary fourth win in the sixth game of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars with an unchallenged 6:0 and now meets the Florida Panthers. With two goals and one assist, William Karlsson was the most dangerous player on the ice on Monday evening (local time). The Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time. They did this for the first time in their first NHL season five years ago, when they lost to the Washington Capitals with national ice hockey player Philipp Grubauer.