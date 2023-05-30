Hockey: Vegas Golden Knights reach Stanley Cup Finals
The Vegas Golden Knights are in the finals of the Stanley Cup. The NHL team from Las Vegas got the necessary fourth win in the sixth game of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars with an unchallenged 6:0 and now meets the Florida Panthers. With two goals and one assist, William Karlsson was the most dangerous player on the ice on Monday evening (local time). The Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time. They did this for the first time in their first NHL season five years ago, when they lost to the Washington Capitals with national ice hockey player Philipp Grubauer.
The Stanley Cup finals begin on Sunday night in Germany with the first game in Las Vegas. Game two on Tuesday night is also in the gambling town of Nevada before heading to Florida. The first team to win four games wins the Stanley Cup.
Basketball: Miami Heat are in NBA finals: Clear victory in game 7 against Boston
The Miami Heat are in the NBA Finals. After the last three defeats in a row in the final series of the Eastern Conference, Jimmy Butler’s team got the necessary fourth win on Monday evening (local time) in Boston with a 103:84 against the Celtics and now meets the Denver Nuggets. Butler was the best thrower of the game with 28 points. The first of a maximum of seven games for the title in the world’s best basketball league is on Friday night in Germany.
“I have such great faith in myself and in this team. I know what great players we have and how good we are as a team,” said Butler. “We still have four (victories, note) ahead of us.”
The Celtics got off to a better start in the TD Garden, but gave up their lead in the first quarter and then lost the lead. Their best player, Jayson Tatum, landed unhappily on an opponent’s foot on the first attack and appeared to be in pain for the rest of the game. He ended the game with 14 points. The best pitcher for the hosts was Jaylen Brown with 19 points.
After three losses at the start of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics had won three games in a row – only three other teams had previously managed to do so in the NBA playoffs. The attempt to be the first team to win a playoff series after a 3-0 deficit also failed the record champions.
Basketball: Nick Nurse new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers
According to consistent media reports on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers have chosen Nick Nurse as their new coach. The 55-year-old was most recently responsible for the Toronto Raptors and unexpectedly won the championship in the world’s best basketball league with the NBA team from Canada in 2019. Nurse replaces Doc Rivers in Philadelphia, who the 76ers parted ways with after losing the Eastern Conference Semifinals series to the Boston Celtics. Nurse was the Toronto head coach for five years and during that time had the best win percentage in Raptors history.
