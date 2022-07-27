Employees said they were harassed by Pedro Guimarães; he resigned from the presidency of Caixa

The MPT (Ministry of Labor) opened an inquiry this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) to investigate former president of Caixa Econômica Federal Pedro Guimarães for sexual and moral harassment.

Report published on June 28 by the news portal metropolises released recordings with the accusations against Guimarães. Several women, according to the publication, went to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and made the same reports.

Among the episodes are alleged unauthorized intimate touches and invitations incompatible with the work situation. Read what the employees said here. Guimaraes denies it.

the MPT “decided to initiate a civil investigation against the company Caixa Econômica Federal and its former president”, says the dispatch. Here’s the intact (57 KB).

CHARGES OF HARASSMENT

O Power 360 found out that Pedro Guimarães’ reputation as a harasser was great in the political world of Brasília. Government officials and allied congressmen admitted to knowing about such cases.

Pedro Guimarães took charge of Caixa in January 2019, shortly after the inauguration of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). A specialist in privatizations, he was appointed by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), with whom he was already close. Gradually, Guimarães distanced himself from Guedes and the other ministers. Today, he has a direct connection with the Chief Executive.

In 2020, for example, it was a constant figure in the lives carried out weekly by Bolsonaro. Guimarães was called by the president to talk about the emergency aid paid through Caixa to the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Before joining the government, the executive was a partner at Banco Brasil Plural.

He resigned shortly after the harassment reports were published. Daniella Marques, former Secretary of Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, took over the post.