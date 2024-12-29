In the Canary Islands, an average of 574 days is expected for dependency aid, one of the highest figures, but one that improves

In the Canary Islands, an average of 574 days is expected for dependency aid. In fact, it is the second community with the longest wait in the State, only behind Andalusia according to the Association of Directors and Managers in Social Services. However, this is a figure that has been reduced in 74 days. The autonomous community once again lowers its aid processing time, as reflected in previous reports from the association.

By regulation, the maximum period to resolve a file is six months (180 days), but there are only two communities (two less than in 2023) and Ceuta (57 days) that are below the required resolution period: Castilla y León (126) and Basque Country (128). At the other extreme, with more than a year of average management time, would be: Andalusia (618), which increases its processing time by 61 days, and is followed by the Canary Islands.

The report detailed that the Shock Plan for the agency has meant important progress in reducing waiting lists, but it has not yet met the expected reduction objectives. We hope to see the evolution in the following years. “The endless delay of many procedures has the consequence that many people leave the waiting list due to death, without having received the benefits or services to which they were entitled, so much so that in the last 5 years 92% of the “dependency limbo” reduction (people with a recognized right to wait for benefits or services) has been for this reason,” the report states.

“After 18 years of the Law, the recognition of the right remains unresolved in a diligent manner, with average management times that in some autonomous communities exceed one year. More than 93,000 people have died waiting for their degree of dependency to be resolved in the last 5 years. In 2024, with estimated data from the month of December, 18,592 people will die with the application sealed and registered without having received a response from the Administration,” this report stated on the occasion of the anniversary of the rule.

Between January 1, 2017 and November 30, 2024, 23,351 people have died in the Islands waiting for help from the agency. The majority of these people, 16,310, already had the right recognized, but were waiting for the benefit: what is called dependency limbo. 3,045 were waiting for recognition of the degree and 19,355 were on the waiting list.

The Canary Islands lead the waiting list

The association of directors and managers in social services emphasizes that the concept of waiting list encompasses all people neglected by the system and includes those who have the recognized right pending to receive their service and/or benefit and all those who are pending of valuation. Thus, the Canary Islands lead the waiting list with 41.78%.

The report on the 18 years of the Law indicates that the reduction of the waiting list will yield a very different overall result than the reduction of the “limbo”, the waiting list will be 1.61% and the limbo will be 13.70%. of dependency, this difference is due to the increase in people pending assessment that we expect this year.

The analysis of the communities, as usual, also shows enormous differences between them. Predictably, all communities will reduce the limbo rate to a greater or lesser extent, except the Community of Madrid where it will grow by 69.87%, the Canary Islands (18.77%) and Castilla la Mancha (25.14%). For its part, the waiting list will grow in four territories: Madrid (70.62%), the Canary Islands (42.03%), Asturias (33.61%) and Ceuta and Melilla (8.37%).

November data

In the Canary Islands there are 51,827 people with a recognized right to the dependency law. Of them, 7,554 are not receiving the benefit despite having the degree of dependency recognized. In the month of November, there were 1,203 registrations of degree resolutions and 498 cancellations: which gives rise to 705 applications.