The center of the Arabic language appears in our cultural present, the stream that emerged from the depths of life, to result in a strong relationship between culture and those who manage this tree, water its roots, prune its leaves, arrange its conscience, and refine its meaning, so that life in a place becomes a song that resonates in time and space. There are no limits to art, just as there is no end to the pages of a book.

Today, the Arabic Language Center is making an effort to restore the Arabic language to its luster, to the language to its splendor, to the dream to its elegance, and to a generation that dwells on self-knowledge through the best sitter of the best sitter for the morning coffee, so that the hot cup appears. She was at the edge of the day pouring out the dream smoothly, giving the sky the blue of shawls and anklets, writing to generations a message in which the meaning and significance were liberated, and drinking from the lovers’ scents the unraveled strands of poetry, and the fallen locks that had action and interaction in building the house full of culture and sublime thought. On the flood of a song, a group, a greed, or a hymn, a bird roams the outskirts of the blissful homes with the dream of its children and the narration of its lovers.

This is how the city of Al Ain looks today as it receives the beneficiaries of the loyal children represented by the Arabic Language Center, who stay up so that the next generation reads, draws so that the other enjoys the scene of bright dreams, and thinks so that the cloud looks like a rainy cloud that enriches the feelings of the earth as the trees overflow with moist green.

The fact that one visit to Al Ain Book Festival is not enough, and a view of the achievements of the people of credit does not satisfy the vanity of looking and contemplation. Language becomes its lamp, the glow of its giving, the secret of the prosperity of its grass, the origin of the height of its trees, the stems of its branches, and the diversity of its history.

Today, as we rejoice in this fact and rejoice in the gold chain that encircles the neck and neck, we feel that what the Arabic Language Center is doing is the role of the ideologically oriented language of elegance, tact and decency, and the flock of birds flowing with a passion for life, adorning a bright dream with the splendor of beauty, perfection and good qualities.

Today, our culture is not like yesterday. It is carried on the shoulders of consciences that have taken upon themselves to illuminate culture with awareness, and broaden the pupil of awareness by realizing the importance of being together in the civilized march that our country has taken, and delegating awareness to be the astronaut of our development, and our integration with the world, just as the clusters overlap in the making of tree consciousness. .

This is how we feel as we enter the grove of culture at Al Ain Book Festival, and this is how the picture appeared, and so the scene was bright like a star singing in a cloud, and like a harp following a melody in the heart of a wild flower. Hasna from the people of Qais, Zuhair and Nizar.

This is how the night was lit by eyes whose goals had to do with ink, and their luster was solidarity with the pages, and their dream had companionship with the history whose sites were recorded by the ulcers of their eyes.

Thanks to the Arabic Language Center, this year came loaded with aspirations, crowned with achievements, and crowned with the joy of those who are delighted by a culture in its creativity, the secret of growing a smile on the lips.