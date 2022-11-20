“Russia used more than 4,700 missiles in 270 days of war.” Hundreds of our cities have simply burned down. Thousands of people died. Hundreds of thousands were forcibly deported to Russia. Millions of people have left Ukraine to go to other countries and flee the war”. Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, grabs it in a series of messages on Telegram.

“We have to stop this. We have to stop the Russian aggression. The return of peace is possible, but it is possible if everyone in the world understands that no one in the world deserves a single day of terror,” he says before dwelling on the war picture in detail.

“The fiercest battles are, as before, in the Donetsk region. In the Luhansk region, little by little and we move fighting. So far, there have been almost 400 shelling in the east since the beginning of the day. In the south we continue the defense and we are constantly, in a very calculated way, destroying the invaders’ facilities,” he says.

Then, the energy chapter: “Restoration of networks and technical supply capacity, demining of power lines, repairs – everything is going around the clock. And I thank all workers in the energy sector, workers in municipal services, regional administrations, all those who work for the good of the Ukrainians”. Hence, “foreign policy. The Ukrainian solution to peace is perceived extremely positively in the world. It is a constructive and realistic solution, in contrast to the empty and mendacious Russian rhetoric about their alleged willingness to negotiate. We will do everything to accept to the world the Ukrainian solution for peace”.