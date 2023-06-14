Parental instinct to the max! In “There’s Room at the Bottom”, Pepe is looking for a way to protect Happy, who could be his son. On the other hand, Diego is in the same plan with Alessia due to her accident with the prawns. This will lead the young chef to make a difficult decision, that she will have to determine if she should go abroad to study haute cuisine or stay in Las Nuevas Lomas to live her love with Jimmy. In addition, July would begin to suspect about the secret that both minibuses keep.

Below, we share all the details about “AFHS” chapter 240 so you don’t miss any details, including its long-awaited premiere on the small screen.

Watch here the preview of “Al fondo hay sitio”

When does “AFHS” chapter 240 premiere?

Episode 240 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere on national television this Tuesday, June 13 through the América TV signal. As we saw in the preview, Alessia will have to make a difficult decision.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm prime time on América TV, just after “Esto es guerra” and minutes before “Luz de luna.” In case you see the fiction from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to SEE ONLINE “Al fondo hay sitio 2023” for free?

If you want to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE, you must tune in to the América TV channel from your television. However, if you do not have a television signal, enter the América TVGO website from your computer or mobile device by downloading the official app.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

