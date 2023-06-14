From Cusco to Hollywood! The teacher who played the curaca Amaru in “Transformers 7” he told how he got the role to act in the famous and long-awaited movie. He also provided details about his artistic career.

From urcos, in progress, Lucas Huaranca He assured that he got the role by a great coincidence when he was going to the sanctuary of the Lord of Qoyllurit’iin the province of Quispicanchi. He said that during the journey a woman boarded the vehicle in which he was transporting and turned out to be the one who was doing the casting to get the character for “Transformers 7”.

She told him that she was looking for actors from the area, but the teacher didn’t know what movie she was talking about. Similarly, she mentioned that he knew how to speak Quechua and that he could participate. She replied that “yes, they needed a person with his characteristics.” Hours later, she did the casting and stayed.

Before starting to record Transformers 7.

Everyone wonders where this idea of ​​wanting to participate came from, many are unaware, but the professor has an artistic career in his land. He is part of a dance troupe, he directed the band of musicians at his school and usually performs in various activities.

Regarding how his experience was with the actors in the film, he explained that they always had a fairly cordial treatment. “Now I no longer have communication, but I would like to see if there is another opportunity,” said the teacher.

He also commented that He was surprised by the level of production they had, Well, I couldn’t believe how they had moved even the animals so that they can be seen together with him on the big screen.

The teacher with the other actors of Transformers 7.

On the other hand, he revalued Quechua and, through a message in the original language, he stated: “I am inviting all the young people and teachers to learn Quechua so that they have the opportunity that I have had.”

Lucas Huaranca spent 36 years in the teaching profession and had to resign at the age of 65 as the law dictates, but he assured that he wanted to continue working, as can now be seen in his way of speaking and seeing life, with the desire to learn and learn more about cinema.

“I think that all Peruvians should feel proud because we are including our Quechua, our so beautiful Cusco. If there is the possibility of continuing to participate, I am at your entire disposal,” said the professor.

He added that now they call him “professor Amaru” and that he has a cevicheria in Urcos that is visited by all fans of the saga. She commented that she will take photos and sign autographs with those who go.

