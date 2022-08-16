“There is room in the background” He returned with a ninth season in June 2022 to the delight of all his followers. The popular show brought back iconic characters like Charito, Joel, Doña Francesca, Peter and more. However, have you ever wondered what the peak moment of the series has been in terms of rating?

Although some users maintain that the end of the series with its season 8 was the most tuned moment, the truth is that “There is room in the background” had a more shocking moment in its history, according to ratings figures.

“In the background there is room”: the most watched chapter

The most watched chapter of “In the background there is room” was 391 , belonging to the second season of the series and that reached peaks of 59.8 in rating on the day of its broadcast. In addition, he presented a two-hour special whose official rating was 50.7.

But what happened in chapter 391 of “There is room at the bottom”? Precisely, it was the end of season 2, it showed the interrupted wedding of Charo and Raúl (alias ‘El Platanazo’) after the arrival of Lucho Gonzáles, who was believed dead until then.

Also, Chapter 391 of “In the background there is room” revealed the secret of Francesca Maldini on the wedding day of Isabella and Leonardo Llanos, the popular ‘Cosito’. Although Isabella was raised as a Maldini, she turned out not to be Francesca’s daughter.

Another moment most awaited by fans of “In the background there is room” occurred in chapter 391 by already showing a relationship between Grace and Nicolás after revealing their feelings of love in the previous chapter.

“In the background there is room”: season 9 and the return of the Gonzáles

In June 2022, “In the background there is a place” returned with a new season . Although the Gonzáles returned to Nuevas Lomas, beloved characters such as Grace, Nicolás, Fernanda, among others, were no longer part of the new chapters.

Cast of the ninth season of “In the background there is room”. Photo: Gianella Aguirre/ URPI-LR

However, the series “In the background there is room” has introduced new characters such as Alessia Montalván, Macarena, cousin July and more, who have won the hearts of Peruvians in a few chapters that are already returning to production the most watched in their schedule.

Check out the official trailer below Season 9 of “In the background there is room”.