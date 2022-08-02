¡”There is room in the background” keep surprising! If you thought that the episodes of the América TV series had already shown all the characters in its almost 30 episodes that have aired, then you’re wrong. The most recent addition (or rather an expected return) was that of hirothe remembered and more than beloved role played by actor Paolo Goya.

The beloved Japanese was introduced between 2013 and 2015 as the replacement for Peter In the House Maldini. However, his exit left thousands of broken hearts, especially since viewers wanted to see him together. Montserrat. Now, with the premiere of the new installment of the program, the surprise of the last chapter was his return to the plot.

Of course, the fact did not go unnoticed, since fans of “AFHS” were looking forward to seeing him in Las Nuevas Lomas. Thus, the fervent affection of the public has been felt through Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions from the audience.

Fan reacts to Hiro’s arrival at “In the background there is room” 2022. Photo: Twitter capture

“AFHS” fan celebrates Hiro’s return. Photo: Twitter capture

Fan hopes Hiro won’t be ‘cut’ from the Maldini house. Photo: Twitter capture

They use Patrick’s meme to celebrate Hiro’s re-entry into “AFHS”. Photo: Twitter capture

They celebrate Hiro’s re-entry into “There’s room at the bottom”. Photo: Twitter capture

Come back, but stay?

We know that Francesca and Peter wanted to avoid July and Cristóbal meeting at all costs, because they wanted to save themselves the discomfort of a narrative similar to what happened with Nicolás and Grace. For this reason, the butler decided to contact his friend before hiring ‘Charito’s’ niece.

Even so, they couldn’t prevent the young people from meeting and Hiro’s arrival became inevitable. In fact, at one point we saw that the famous ‘Pipo’ wanted to tell his colleague that they would no longer need him.

However, everything indicates that we would have more of the Japanese for a long time. Although now she has jumped to the table another topic: And Montserrat? The nostalgia that accompanies the Japanese is also linked to the ‘Monsefuana’, for which many want her to be in “In the background there is room” 2022.