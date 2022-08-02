The body of a local general practitioner was found in the entrance of an apartment building in Orenburg. A criminal case has been opened, they reported on Tuesday, August 2, TASS in the press service of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region.

The body of a 25-year-old doctor was found on the landing in a house on Volgogradskaya Street. The deceased was on a call to one of the residents of the house. However, having entered the entrance, the doctor stopped communicating.

According to preliminary data, death was the result of violent acts.

Currently, police officers, experts and investigators are working at the scene.

The police are conducting door-to-door detours, interviewing possible eyewitnesses of the incident, and also studying recordings from CCTV cameras.

Earlier in July, at the Nakhabino station in the Moscow region, the body of a 33-year-old native of the Irkutsk region was found with signs of violent death by strangulation. Law enforcement officers promptly sent out orientations with a description of the suspect’s special features. In hot pursuit, a 42-year-old previously convicted man was detained. During interrogation, the detainee admitted his guilt.