Alessia could stop appearing in “Al fondo hay sitio” after being fired from Francesca’s restaurant. Now her relationship with Jimmy is also in jeopardy.

“At the bottom there is room“and its chapter 158 has marked a before and after in Nuevas Lomas. No one would have imagined that Mike’s return would end up harming Alessia and Jimmy’s relationship. However, it was something that could be foreseen from its last chapters in which the ‘Gringo atrasador’ recommended taking Montalbán’s daughter out of the restaurant.

As we saw in “AFHS” chapter 158, Alessia failed Mike’s last test and her arrogant attitude was reported. Francesca recommended that she withdraw from it on her own, but she did not take it kindly and decided to leave the house.