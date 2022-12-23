“At the bottom there is room” It will wrap up its ninth season this week. There is a lot of expectation to see the events of its last chapters, although it has already been revealed that a parody of “La casa de papel” will be made, so there will be no shortage of jokes.

On the occasion of the premiere of its episode 129, we share all the details to watch it LIVE.

At what time to see chapter 129 of “Al fondo hay sitio” according to my country?

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Chapter 129 of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen through the América TV signal, just after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Maricucha”.

Jimmy Gonzales as ‘Río Rímac’. Photo: Composition/AméricaTV/Netflix

On which broadcast channels to watch “AFHS 9″?

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4-Visión Peru / Channel 4- Best Cable / Channel 4- Star Globalcom / Channel 13.

How to watch America TV LIVE ONLINE?

It should be noted that you can also see “At the bottom there is room” on the page of America TV GO, as well as in its mobile application that has the same name.