Russian actor Dmitry Pevtsov apparently knows how Russians die – preferably sweetly and honorably (archive photo from December 7, 2021). © Pavel Kashaev via www.imago-images.de

On the Kremlin’s state TV, death is glorified as a Russian superpower. Contradiction is nipped in the bud.

Moscow – Im Ukraine conflict War is being waged on all fronts. In particular, the Russian state television has been busy for months with little else than spreading propaganda. Last threatened “Putin’s voice” Vladimir Solovyov the West again with the atomic sinking.

But there are alternatives. Occasionally, a tangible argument ignites on Russian state TV Ukraine war. So also this week, as host Andrei Norkin with his guests discussed the right amount of patriotism. The occasion was a statement by the well-known actor and duma-member Dmitri Pevtsov, who in early December quoted the novella Taras Bulba by the Russian-language writer Nikolai Gogol in a television program, referring to a passage that seems to imply that no one knows how to die with honor like a Russian, writes fr.de.

Russian State TV: “No one knows how to strive like a Russian”

In any case, Pewzow was enthusiastic and glorified death on the battlefield as a Russian superpower: the decisive factor is not that you die, but how and for what. Although be the Russian losses in the Ukraine War sad and frightening, but “no country in the world has so many saints”. That is “probably our strength” and sets Russia apart from the rest of the world.

Moderator Norkin defended Pevtsov, arguing that it is important to be proud of Russian heritage. “We don’t live and die like other people. We are different. We have different principles and values.”

Ballet choreographer Dmitri Tomilin agreed, recalling the phrase by the Roman poet Horace that it is sweet and honorable to die for one’s country (“Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori”). It’s not at all about death as such, said Tomilin, because dying in the splendor of glory is something beautiful, no, it’s about dying for the fatherland: “It’s about a death for your country, for Russia. You must love Russia.”

Mockery for contradiction on Russian state TV

At this point, opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin intervened in the debate. The former State Duma deputy argued that this noble death rhetoric only hurts Russia. All of this grandeur has led to Russia relapsing into imperialism and chauvinism. Throughout his career he has tried to oppose this ideology. “We hear again speeches that only Russia is spiritual, only Russia has camaraderie, only Russians know how to die,” said Nadezhdin, before giving the discussion group some advice: “Relax for a moment.”

Apparently no one relaxed. In any case, Nadeshdin was then asked by the other guests to please remain calm. And when he once again tried to explain that other nations valued the same thing as Russians, he was repeatedly mocked. At the bad end, moderator Norkin went one better and casually explained that one had to be lenient with Nadezhdin, since he was “a Jew [dem usbekischen] Bukhara”. (cs)