“At the bottom there is room 10” will launch its fifth chapter today, Friday January 13, to show us the consequences of Diego Montalbán’s practical jokes on the whole family. As we saw in the previous edition, he made Cristóbal believe that he had forgiven him and that he would send him back to Barcelona. He then he rearranged Francesca’s glass on the table. Lastly, he put sausage in Macarena’s fruit salad, who is a vegetarian.

Hiro believed the last two pranks were his fault and lamented for breaking the ancient code of butlers. However, the latest trailer showed that he will not sit idly by and that he will take revenge on his boss by burning his ‘Nuclear Man’ toy. VIDEO: America Television