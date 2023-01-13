Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The journey of our national team ended in the “Gulf 25” in Iraq, after a 1-1 draw with Qatar, leaving “Al-Abyad” out of the group stage and the championship with only one “point”, for the first time in its history that spans over “24 copies” in the competition.

Al-Abyad suffered a loss from Bahrain 2-1, and Kuwait 1-0, before drawing with Qatar at the end of the third round, and thus the team recorded the worst Gulf participation in its history, as its lowest score was two points in the “Gulf 17” in Qatar. In 2004, it has not been bottom of the ranking in its history since the introduction of the two-group system in the championship in 2004. Rather, its lowest position was third in 2004 and 2009.

With this exit, our team breaks its series, which extended to 5 consecutive editions, in which it reaches the semi-finals from “Gulf 20” to “Gulf 24”.

And in the history of the Gulf Championship with its different system, there are 3 previous teams that came out with “zero” points, the first of which was Yemen, which came out in 5 copies empty-handed, namely 2023, 2017, 2013, 2010 and 2009, and Oman, which did not achieve any points in 4 copies 1992, 1982, 1979 and 1974, as well The Qatar national team was unable to score points in “Gulf 2” in 1972.