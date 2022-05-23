Sinaloa.- In order to detect in girls and boys suspected cases of acute childhood hepatitisthe Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC), will initiate a prevention health program in the educational establishments.

Protocol

Cuitláhuac González Galindo, head of Health in Sinaloa, explained that from the entrance of the schools skin color will be checked minors and they will be asked if they have had vomiting, diarrhea, fever or abdominal pain. In the event that someone presents one of these symptoms, parents will be guided where they have to go so that they can receive care in a timely manner.

“No new cases (of hepatitis) have been reported to us and right now we have almost a search; that is, we are not really waiting for them to arrive, we have an alert to be evaluating the children and we are even going to start with the protocol so that the schools notify us of any alteration,” said González Galindo.

possible case

According to the case of Yajaira Félix, a minor hospitalized since May 14 at the Sinaloa Pediatric Hospital for suspected acute hepatitis, the Secretary of Health indicated that her health status has not improved and that she remains delicate and intubated.

He specified that, although with the first results of the biopsy it was ruled out that the child under 15 had severe acute hepatitis, another study called immunohistochemistry was performed in order to have greater certainty of the diagnosis.

We recommend you read:

Cuitláhuac González stressed that, due to the constant consumption of medications that Yajaira had to control epilepsy attacks, she very possibly developed chronic hepatitis, which keeps her in a serious state of health.