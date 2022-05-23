Public Health Scotland said in a statement that it had recorded its first confirmed case of monkeypox on Monday, adding that the infected person is receiving treatment while contacts are being traced.
“We are working with the NHS and other partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection. Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice,” said Nick Finn, director of public health sciences at the NHS.
#Scotland #confirms #monkeypox #case
Leave a Reply