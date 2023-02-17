Silao, Guanajuato.- in SilaoGuanajuato, a man murdered and dismembered his partner, he put it in bags and hid the remains in black bags under a bed Claudia Alejandra was the name of the young woman whose life was allegedly taken by her partner, she lived with him in the Los Fresnos neighborhood.

neighbors commented to the authorities that he is a person with an unstable character. The murder took place in the Los Fresnos neighborhood, in the private Zarzales neighborhood, at home number 28.

According to the first reports received at the Emergency system, 911, An anonymous report was received in which a violent act was reported within the home, due to this situation, elements of the Silao de la Victoria Municipal Police, they arrived in the area of the facts.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found a man identified as Luis, who was found in a bedroom, police officers observed that under a bed, he hid black bags.

Authorities immediately realized that what was in the black bags, It was a terrifying fact, human remains were foundso they proceeded to arrest the man and handcuff him, for being presumably the murderer of his partner.

Neighbors of the neighborhood identified the victim as Claudia Alejandraand pointed out that the alleged murderer has an unstable character with the community of neighbors.