(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said it will start requiring employees to be in its offices at least three days a week from May 1, the e-commerce giant said on Friday.

In a message, Chief Executive Andy Jassy wrote that the decision was made at a meeting earlier this week and that the change will facilitate learning and collaboration.

“This move will provide a boost to the thousands of businesses located around our urban headquarters in Puget Sound, Virginia, Nashville and the dozens of cities around the world where our employees work,” wrote Jassy.

The company added that there will be some exceptions to the rule – customer support functions and salespeople will have the option to work remotely.

Amazon said in October 2021 that it allowed individual teams to decide how many days corporate employees should work in the office in a week.

(By Tiyashi Datta)