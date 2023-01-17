Salamanca, Guanajuato.- In Salamanca, Guanajuato, a fight inside the high school on March 18 left the balance of a teenager injured by a knife, in the evening shift, two students started a fight in which one of them ended up stabbing the other.

The educational authorities amazed and frightened by the situation on a daily school day, in the first days of resuming activities, they immediately reported to the Municipal Police, before eight o’clock on Friday night.

the pitiful situation It happened in high school March 18 Located on Calle Obregón Norte in the downtown area of ​​Salamanca.

The fight between the young people surprised their companions, while they were struggling, one of them drew a knife and injured the other student at chest level.

Elements of the Municipal Police arrived in the area in the chest and Paramedics of the Red Cross.

Paramedics provided first aid and attention to minors and once stabilized He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Secondary school March 18, in Salamanca, is previously known for this type of situation, This type of fight had already been generated outside the facilities.

We recommend you read:

Until now, the educational authorities have not provided further information on the sanction that the underage student who assaulted his classmate will receive.just as they have not said anything about the health diagnosis of the young man who was transferred to a hospital.

The situation and identity of the victims is kept private out of respect for the human rights of children and adolescents, so far the legal case is carried out in an airtight manner.