Muhamad, a 25-year-old Somali migrant, fled terror in his country in an attempt to reach Europe. He arrived in Libya in 2017 and was kidnapped by human traffickers. Tortured, insulted and harassed for several months, Muhamad met the love of his life, Amina, in a secret prison in Libya. The hellish conditions of his detention did not prevent them from starting their love story and fighting to survive. The young couple finally managed to escape and are now in Europe.

Muhamad told his story to InfoMigrants journalist Kinda Youssef, who breaks it down through the animation of France 24’s Adel Gastel.

This special animated documentary also examines the situation of thousands of migrants who are still illegally detained in Libya, in inhumane conditions regularly denounced by the UN and human rights groups.