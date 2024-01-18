The Investigative Committee brought charges in absentia against 68 foreigners participating in the SVO as mercenaries

The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) brought charges in absentia against 68 foreigners from seven countries who are participating in a special operation (SVO) as mercenaries on the side of Ukraine. The department told Lenta.ru about this.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said that criminal cases are currently being investigated against 591 foreigners from 46 countries. Most of them are citizens of the USA, Canada, Georgia, Israel, Great Britain, Germany, Lithuania and Latvia.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee accused in absentia the former Minister of Finance of Ukraine Alexander Shlapak and the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Stepan Kubiwe of financing the so-called anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbass.