Nine months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine. Large parts of the Kyiv region are without electricity. The latest attacks are causing horror. News ticker on the course of the war.

Update from November 24, 2:44 p.m: Water is flowing again in Kyiv – just under a day after the nationwide Russian rocket attacks. “But it will take a while for the water pipe system to work at full capacity again,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Telegram. In high-rise buildings in particular, the water pressure is not always sufficient. In the afternoon were Parts of the Ukrainian capital remain without electricity.

Scene from November 23 from Kyiv © Bulent Kilic/AFP

Ukraine-News: Prosecutors report more than 400 murdered civilians in the south of the country

Update from November 24th, 11:53 am: Ukrainian authorities have apparently uncovered nine torture chambers in liberated areas in the Kherson region. This is reported by the Ukrainian news portal The Kyiv Independent on twitter. The bodies of 432 killed civilians have also been found, announced Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

The description is reminiscent of pictures from Bucha near Kyiv: the Russian troops left behind a picture of horror after their departure in early April. Dead civilians lay in the streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs. Mass graves were also discovered in Bucha. The suburb was conquered by the Russians in the first days of the war and controlled for about a month.

War in Ukraine: Russian missile hits maternity hospital – newborn dies

Update from November 24th, 11:27 am: A maternity hospital in the Zaporizhia region of south-eastern Ukraine was apparently also hit in Russia’s rocket attacks on Wednesday (November 23). A two-day-old newborn died, reports the AFP news agency, citing information from the Ukrainian emergency services. The child’s mother and a doctor were apparently recovered from the rubble of the hospital in the city of Vilniansk. Nearby residential buildings around the clinic were also destroyed, reports CNN.

The destroyed maternity hospital in Vilnyansk. On Wednesday (November 23) she was hit by Russian missiles, killing a two-day-old baby. © Katerina Klochko/AFP

Update from November 24th, 11:14 am: It sounds paradoxical, but the Russian Orthodox Church does not act as a critic, but as a supporter of the Ukraine war. A theologian explains in an interview with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA, which ideology is behind the attitude of the church to the Ukraine war.

Update from November 24, 10:58 am: Yesterday, Wednesday, there were massive rocket attacks on the entire Ukraine, there were large-scale blackouts. The emergency system was activated in three Ukrainian nuclear power plants, after which they were automatically disconnected from the power grid. They are now drawing electricity again: the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy announced in the online service Telegram that it was possible to reconnect the three systems in the morning. From the evening they would probably supply electricity again.

Ukraine-News: Crimea recapture of Ukraine “only a matter of time”

Update from November 24, 8:40 a.m.: After recapturing Cherson, a return to the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed in 2014, also seems possible for Ukraine. After all, the momentum of the successful counter-offensive from Cherson could be put to good use. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrjlov told British broadcaster Sky News that Ukrainian troops could be in Crimea by the end of December. “Recapture is only a matter of time,” said Havrjlov.

However, according to ex-British Air Marshal Sean Bell, it is by no means easy as Ukrainians imagine. Crimea is a big part of Russian history and Russia has never believed Crimea to be non-Russian, he told Sky News. Add to this the defense positions from World War II that would make the peninsula a difficult target. Therefore, the USA would also draw attention to the fact that the chances of a military recapture of Crimea are “very, very small”.

Ukraine War: Installation of hand-operated sirens after Russian attacks

Update from November 24, 7:17 a.m: In the parts of Kyiv with a complete blackout, hand-operated sirens and loudspeakers are to warn of possible new Russian air raids. This was announced by the administration of the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday evening. Police and civil protection use such devices. “Please heed these warnings and go to a shelter in the event of an air alert!” It said. After the heavy rocket fire on Wednesday, 80 percent of the households in the city of three million are without electricity and water. Most Ukrainians have an app on their mobile phone that shows the start and end of air alerts.

Macron: Attacks on infrastructure are war crimes

Update from November 24, 6:28 a.m: French President Emmanuel Macron described the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electricity and water supplies as war crimes. “Any strike against civilian infrastructure constitutes a war crime and must not go unpunished,” Macron said. “With winter approaching, we will gather Ukraine’s international supporters in Paris on December 13 to help the country resist and ensure its access to energy,” Macron said. “We also don’t forget Moldova, which is also affected by water and power cuts.”

After blackouts in Ukraine: power supply partially restored

Update from November 24, 6:07 a.m: It was a dark night in Ukraine. After the massive Russian missile attack, Ukrainian technicians have once again tried to repair their country’s badly damaged energy supply. The Office of the President in Kyiv reported the first successes late on Wednesday evening: In 15 areas there is electricity again, said Vice President Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Previously, there were large-scale blackouts. The country’s nuclear power plants shut down, and most thermal and hydroelectric power plants failed, the Energy Ministry said. Repair work on the electricity grid in Ukraine will continue on Thursday.

Ukraine is also expecting another ship to pick up grain for transport across the Black Sea. According to the UN, three ships carrying grain left Ukrainian ports on Wednesday. The United Nations and Turkey had made Ukrainian exports possible in coordination with Russia.

Ukraine War: Massive Russian missile attacks have been devastating the country for nine months. In liberated Kherson (photo) the situation is difficult. © Bernat Armangue/dpa

Death toll from Russian missile strikes soars — 80 percent of Kyiv without electricity or water

First report from November 23, 2022:

Kyiv — The Russian army launched heavy rocket attacks in the Ukrainian region on Wednesday. As in the past few weeks in the Ukraine war, the central target of the attacks was the capital Kyiv. The death toll rose to seven on Wednesday evening. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Oleksii Kuleba spoke of four victims in the area around the capital. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports three fatalities from the city area. Around 70 rockets were fired from Russian aircraft at civilian infrastructure targets. According to Ukrainian sources, most of them were shot down by anti-aircraft guns.

Ukraine war: 80 percent of Kyiv without electricity and water after rocket attacks

Russian attacks once again targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — and with success. As Klitschko later announced, as a result of the rocket attacks, 80 percent of the capital was without water and electricity in the evening. “All municipal services are working to restore Kyiv’s electricity and water supply as quickly as possible,” said the mayor of the city of three million.

Kyiv residents use plastic wrap to repair windows damaged by rocket attacks. © GENYA SAVILOV/afp

In the districts of Kyiv affected by the complete power failure, hand-operated sirens and loudspeakers are now to warn of possible new Russian air raids. This was announced by the administration of the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday evening. Police and civil protection use such devices. “Please heed these warnings and go to a shelter in the event of an air alert!” It said. Most Ukrainians have an app on their mobile phone that shows the start and end of air alerts. But mobile phones also need electricity.

Russian missile attacks: Zaporizhia nuclear power plant cut off again

Large-scale blackouts also occurred in other parts of the country. “Today’s rocket attacks have resulted in the temporary shutdown of all nuclear power plants and the majority of thermal and hydroelectric power plants,” the Ministry of Energy in Kyiv said on Facebook on Wednesday. The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was again cut off from the external power supply as a result of the attacks. As reported by the Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, diesel generators are currently being used again for bridging. Russian troops have been occupying Europe’s largest nuclear power plant for months. (fd with dpa)